Veteran playback singer Kumar Sanu tests positive for COVID-19; fans pray for speedy recovery

Popular playback singer Kumar Sanu tested positive for COVID-19, according to his Facebook page. His Facebook page post read, "Unfortunately Sanuda has tested Corona positive, please pray for his good health. Thank you. Team KS."





The BMC has also sealed the floor Kumar Sanu stays in as a precautionary measure, according to an India Today report. He is currently in quarantine.

Fans across the country are praying for the speedy recovery of their favourite singer.

Kedarnath Bhattacharya" to #KumarSanu ..a mind blowing journey in film industry and its so hearty that people really do care about the 90âs music sensations like #KumarSanu .what a lovely voice..n still songs like tumse mile..gives the same joy..get well soon Sanu sir. pic.twitter.com/b492cUUpUI â @ashajha (@ashamishra) October 16, 2020

Oh No! Wishing a speedy recovery to my most favorite 90âs legend #KumarSanu ðð»ðð»ðð» https://t.co/c6GZQ5zUHM â Jeffy â¤ï¸â¨ (@Alizajeffy) October 16, 2020

Praying for speedy recovery of our beloved and favourite #KumarSanu Sir!! ðð Get well soon Sir! Your fans are always praying for you well being!ð.... pic.twitter.com/d3JQ19kqbt â SACHIN.â¨ (@adians_sachin) October 16, 2020

Get well soon Jaan ke pappa #KumarSanu sir!!



Wishing Speedy recovery ð#KumarSanu ð pic.twitter.com/jL41aBOgbM â Kavya Sharma (@KomalJais7) October 16, 2020

The 'Dil Hai ki Maanta Nahi' singer was planning to celebrate his birthday on October 20 in Los Angeles with his family- wife Saloni and daughters- Shannon and Annabel.

After his diagnosis, the plans have been pushed further and he is now expected to visit his family in US in November. Meanwhile, his son Jaan Kumar Sanu is one of the contestants on the reality show, Bigg Boss 14.

The singer, also popularly known as King of Melody has sung chartbuster tracks like Chura ke Dil Mera, Ek Ladki ko Dekha, Dheere Dheere se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana and Sochenge Tumhe Pyaar Karke Nahi and pretty much ruled through the 90s.

Kumar Sanu is not the only film celebrity to be infected by COVID-19. Several other film stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kanika Kapoor, Tamannah Bhatia, Purab Kohli, Genelia D'Souza and several others from the tinsel town who tested positive for COVID but have now recovered.