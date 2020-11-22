How humans will live on Mars? This is Elon Musk's answer

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has shared his vision of civilisation on Mars with Twitterati. According to Musk, the first human colony on the red planet will be built inside "glass domes". The billionaire entrepreneur has frequently spoken of his ambition to travel to Mars once in his lifetime.Musk shared his version of civilisation on Mars after a Twitter user named @Astronomiaum asked him, "When people arrived on Mars, would the planet already be terraformed or would people have another way created by SpaceX to survive on the red planet?" To which, Musk replied that people will live in glass domes first.

Musk wrote, "Life in glass domes at first. Eventually, terraformed to support life, like Earth".



Life in glass domes at first. Eventually, terraformed to support life, like Earth. â Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 18, 2020

Terraforming is a hypothetical process of deliberately modifying atmosphere, topography and other features of a planet or moon to make it habitable. On Mars, it might involve blasting the planet's poles with nuclear weapons to cause the ice caps to melt and induce accelerated warming to make it comfortable for humans to live there.

In 2014, Musk first proposed terraforming as a viable way to speed up human civilisation on Mars. He then described it as a "fixer-upper of a planet" in an US TV interview. Musk also said he hoped to populate Mars with a million people by 2050.

SpaceX is working to build a permanent human settlement on Mars with its Starship rocket - a reusable rocket-and-spacecraft combo that is currently under development at the company's South Texas facility. The private spaceflight company is on track to launch its first uncrewed mission to Mars in as little as four years from now, Musk revealed last month at the International Mars Society Convention. SpaceX is also planning to use Starship for missions to the Moon in 2022.

Also read: FPIs turn net buyers in November so far, invest Rs 49,553 crore

Also read: Current tariff 'unsustainable'; need telcos, TRAI to support hike: Sunil Mittal