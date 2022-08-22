Alia Bhatt was paid Rs 15 lakh for 'Student of the Year'; says her mother handles her money till date

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently revealed that she was paid Rs 15 lakh for her first film, and that she handed the cheque to her mother, Soni Razdan. She said in an interview that till date her mother handles all her finances.

Alia who was only 19 when she signed Student of the Year, told mid-day, “I deposited the cheque straight to my mother and very nicely said, ‘Mamma, you handle the money’. Till date, my mother handles my money,” she added. The film also starred Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra. The film was a success, yet Karan Johar, who produced the film, recently opened up about his doubts regarding SOTY.

During the Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal episode of Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar revealed that he knew Student of the Year would not be considered logical. He said that he sat with creative director Abhishek Varman four days into the shooting of the film. He then told Varman, “Why are we making this film? Have you read the script?"

He acknowledged that what they finally shot was very different from the script. "I don’t know what I was doing. I think I was drunk or something," he said in the show, further acknowledging that while the movie turned out to be an entertaining watch, it had its "own journey".

Alia Bhatt who has given a spate of critically acclaimed and commercially hit movies, saw her latest film 'Darlings' release earlier this month on Netflix. She has 'Brahmastra' and her Hollywood release, 'Heart of Stone' in line.

