Anant-Radhika's second pre-wedding bash to begin on May 29, to last till June 1. Details here

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding celebrations, which will be held on a luxury cruise, are all set to begin from May 29. The pre-wedding festivities will be attended by several Bollywood celebs and global personalities. It will begin in Italy on Wednesday and end in Switzerland on June 1.

As per the pre-wedding invitation card 'La Vite E Un Viaggio' or 'life is a journey' accessed by India Today, the festivities will start with a welcome lunch on board the cruise on May 29. After this, a 'Starry Night' celebration will be organised on the same evening.

The Ambani family will also host a grand birthday party for their granddaughter Veda, the daughter of Akash and Shloka Ambani, on May 31. A strict no-phone policy is also in place to maintain the privacy of the intimate moments shared by the couple and their guests.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding celebration itinerary

May 29

On Board Paleremc

Theme: Welcome Lunch

Dress Code: Classic Cruise

On Board at Sea

Theme: Starry Night

Dress Code: Western Formals

May 30

On Board

Theme: La Dolce Far Niente

Dress Code: Retro

TOGA PARTY

May 31

On Board

Theme: V Turns One Under the Sun

Dress Code: Playful

On Land Cannes

Theme: Le Masquerade

Dress Code: Black the Masquerade

On Board

Theme: Pardon My French (after party)

June 1

Theme: La Dolce Vita

Dress code: Italian Summer

Anant-Radhika pre-wedding 2 guest list

Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and family, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi, and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt will grace the occasion.

Others on the guest list include Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra and Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Around 3,000 VIP guests from across the globe have also been invited for the event.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

The couple's much-anticipated wedding ceremony will take place from July 6-12 in Mumbai. The couple had a three-day pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar in March that was attended by the who's who of entertainment, politics and the business world.