'Anyone who shouts at colleagues…' Mumbai entrepreneur challenges workplace norms, condemns shouting by leaders

Arindam Paul, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur, sparked a discussion on social media by condemning the practice of leaders shouting at their colleagues or team members.

In a recent post on X, Paul challenged the notion that such behaviour, once glorified, should not be normalised in today's corporate environment.

Asserting that individuals who resort to shouting lack the essential qualities of effective leadership, Paul stated profoundly, "Anyone who shouts at colleagues/team members has no business being a leader. And no business being in a corporate set up. Do not normalise shouting in organisations. If you get shouted at, call it out.”

Highlighting the detrimental impact of normalised shouting in organisations, Paul urged individuals to confront and reject such behaviour. "If you get shouted at, call it out," he advised, emphasising the importance of setting boundaries and upholding dignity in the workplace.

Paul advocated for assertive action over loud voices, offering a proactive alternative to verbal aggression. "Be aggressive with actions, not voice," he urged, suggesting that effectiveness can be achieved without resorting to rudeness or hostility.

Paul's insightful commentary struck a chord with social media users. Many shared their experiences of being shouted at by their superiors. The post has also ignited conversations about workplace dynamics and leadership ethics.

Arindam Paul is the founder of Atomberg Technologies, a Mumbai-based household appliance manufacturing company.

