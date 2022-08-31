'Biryani from Hyderabad, Kebabs from Lucknow': Zomato launches 'Intercity Legends'

Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO of Zomato, has announced that the online food aggregator's users can now order their favourite dishes from across cities in India and get them delivered the following day. He took to Twitter noting down few of the most craved dishes from different parts of the country and wrote that now people can get the iconic dishes at their doorstep.

"There's a jewel in every corner of India – Baked Rosogollas from Kolkata, Biryani from Hyderabad, or Kebabs from Lucknow. Zomato's Intercity legends (pilot at limited locations for now) now lets you order these iconic dishes through our app," the tweet read.





Read more: https://t.co/O8DOR23Wk5 pic.twitter.com/peL55DgRYM — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 31, 2022

For now, the new ‘Intercity Legends’ service is accessible for select customers in Gurgaon and parts of South Delhi.

Zomato also mentioned that the ordered dishes would be delivered from across India to customers the very next day.

Zomato said, "With ‘Intercity Legends’, no matter where you are, you can order and relish legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, mysore pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur."

Further, Zomato has stated that its business-to-business (B2B) supplies vertical ‘Hyperpure’ could be as big as or even bigger than its food delivery business. The company also informed that it focuses on growing its top line and reassured shareholders about its path to profitability.

In FY22, Zomato achieved strong top line growth while keeping its "adjusted EBITDA burn under control" despite challenges such as Covid-19 disruptions, rising inflation, fuel prices and macroeconomic uncertainty.

