CBSE announces term 2 exam date for classes 10, 12: Check date, other details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said that the second-term exams for Class 10 and 12 will start from April 26.

"The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The date sheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon, he added.

(More details to follow.)