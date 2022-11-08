Chandra Grahan 2022: Date, Timing In India, Sutak and other details of today's Lunar Eclipse

Chandra Grahan or Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align, and the Moon passes into Earth's shadow. Today, a total lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan will be visible in North America, the Pacific region, Australia, and Eastern Asia.



In India, the Chandra Grahan will be visible in cities including New Delhi, Ranchi, Noida, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Vapi, Vijapur, Mumbai, Bhopal, Raipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Pune, etc.

Chandra Grahan duration and timings in India

The total phase of lunar eclipse will be visible for a total of 1 hour and 24 minutes today. The duration of partial phase will be 3 hours and 38 minutes, whereas penumbrial phase will last for 5 hours and 52 minutes.

Kolkata- One can see the total Lunar Eclipse at 04:55 pm. The Eclipse will last for 2 hours and 34 minutes

Delhi- The Lunar Eclipse will reach its maximum point at 05:31 pm. The phenomenon will last for 1 hour and 58 minutes

Mumbai- The Lunar Eclipse will be visible at 06:04 pm and will last for 1 hour and 25 minutes

Bengaluru- The Eclipse will be at its maximum at 05:57 pm and will last for 1 hour and 36 minutes

Nagpur- The Partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible at 05:35 pm, and will last for 1 hour and 54 minutes

Kohima- The Eclipse will be at its maximum phase at around 4:29 pm and will last for 3 hours and 2 minutes

Agartala- The Eclipse will be at its maximum point at 04:43 pm and will last for 2 hours and 47 minutes

Guwahati- The Lunar Eclipse will be at its maximum at 4:38 pm and will last for 2 hours and 53 minutes

Bhubaneswar- The Eclipse will be at its maximum point at 05:09 pm and last for 2 hours and 20 minutes

Siliguri: The total Lunar Eclipse will be visible at 04:49 pm and will last for 2 hours and 41 minutes

Patna- The total Lunar Eclipse will be visible at 05:06 pm, lasting for about 2 hours and 26 minutes

Noida: The Eclipse will be visible at its maximum at 05:30 pm. It will last for 1 hour and 59 minutes

Gurugram: The partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible at its maximum point around 05:33 pm

Chandigarh: The Eclipse will last in Chandigarh for 1 hour and 59 minutes

Hyderabad- The Lunar Eclipse will be at its maximum at 05:43 pm. The duration will be for 1 hour 46 minutes

Chennai: The Eclipsed Moon will be visible for 1 hour and 48 minutes. It will reach its maximum point at 05:42 pm

Srinagar: The Eclipsed Moon will rise above the horizon at 05:31 pm.

Chandra Grahan Sutak period

The time before lunar eclipse and solar eclipse is called Sutak period. The Sutak period during Lunar eclipse starts 9 hours before which means it will start at 8:00 am.

During the Chandra Grahan, the full moon will be dimmed to dull red on the day. Lunar eclipses are also called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon.



Other details

According to NASA, viewers don’t need any special equipment to observe a lunar eclipse, although binoculars or a telescope will enhance the view and the red color. A dark environment away from bright lights makes for the best viewing conditions.



