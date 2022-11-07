Lunar Eclipse 2022: Timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai; Where to watch live streaming of Chandra Grahan

A Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align, and the Moon passes into Earth's shadow. In India, the lunar eclipse will be visible in cities including New Delhi, Ranchi, Noida, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Patna, Vapi, Vijapur, Mumbai, Bhopal, Raipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Pune, etc.

While people in other parts of India will only be able to see the progression of the partial phase of the eclipse which will end at around 18:19 hours, those in parts of eastern India including Kolkata, will experience the total phase of the lunar eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse Timings in different cities

Kolkata- One can see the total Lunar Eclipse at 04:55 pm. The Eclipse will last for 2 hours and 34 minutes



Delhi- The Lunar Eclipse will reach its maximum point at 05:31 pm. The phenomenon will last for 1 hour and 58 minutes



Mumbai- the Lunar Eclipse will be visible at 06:04 pm and will last for 1 hour and 25 minutes



Bengaluru- The Eclipse will be at its maximum at 05:57 pm and will last for 1 hour and 36 minutes



Nagpur- The Partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible at 05:35 pm, and will last for 1 hour and 54 minutes



Kohima- The Eclipse will be at its maximum phase at around 4:29 pm and will last for 3 hours and 2 minutes



Agartala- The Eclipse will be at its maximum point at 04:43 pm and will last for 2 hours and 47 minutes



Guwahati- The Lunar Eclipse will be at its maximum at 4:38 pm and will last for 2 hours and 53 minutes



Bhubaneswar- The Eclipse will be at its maximum point at 05:09 pm and last for 2 hours and 20 minutes



Siliguri: The total Lunar Eclipse will be visible at 04:49 pm and will last for 2 hours and 41 minutes



Patna- The total Lunar Eclipse will be visible at 05:06 pm, lasting for about 2 hours and 26 minutes



Noida: The Eclipse will be visible at its maximum at 05:30 pm. It will last for 1 hour and 59 minutes



Gurugram: The partial Lunar Eclipse will be visible at its maximum point around 05:33 pm



Chandigarh: The Eclipse will last in Chandigarh for 1 hour and 59 minutes



Hyderabad- The Lunar Eclipse will be at its maximum at 05:43 pm. The duration will be for 1 hour 46 minutes



Chennai: The Eclipsed Moon will be visible for 1 hour and 48 minutes. It will reach its maximum point at 05:42 pm



Srinagar: The Eclipsed Moon will rise above the horizon at 05:31 pm.

During the Lunar Eclipse, the sky will be full of stars glittering and as usual the full moon will be dimmed to dull red on the day. With a pair binocular, viewers will be able to get a glimpse of ice planet Uranus. Lunar eclipses are also called “Blood Moons” because of this phenomenon.

The lunar eclipse will be broadcast live beginning at 3 PM IST in Arizona, in the United States. Live commentary will be provided by history professor Kevin Schindler and moon specialist John Compton during the event. You can catch the live glimpse here:





Astrophysicist Gianluca Masi's Virtual Telescope Project will also provide live views of the eclipse. Here's the

Also read: Lunar Eclipse 2022

Also read: Lunar Eclipse 2022 in India: Date, timings, how to watch the last eclipse of 2022