Clashes in JNU between ABVP, left students on Ram Navami

Clashes were reported at the Kaveri Hostel in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Sunday between two group of students on the occasion of Ram Navami.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) alleged that the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members stopped students from eating non-vegetarian food in the hostel. The students of ABVP have also been accused of assaulting the mess secretary of Kaveri hostel.

ABVP hooligans stopped residents inside JNU from having non Veg food



ABVP also assaulted the mess secretary of the Hostel.



Unite against the hooliganism unleashed by ABVP inside campus premises.https://t.co/3MpRE9zXn4 pic.twitter.com/Fy3HU7qg8J — Aishe (???) (@aishe_ghosh) April 10, 2022

Meanwhile, the ABVP denied the charge and claimed that "Leftists" obstructed a puja programme organised at the hostel on Ram Navami.

Both sides accused each other of pelting stones and injuring their members.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C told news agency PTI that some students have sustained injuries.

"There is no violence as of now. A protest was held which is over. We are all positioned here with our team. On the request of the university, we have come here. We are trying to maintain peace," he said

He said the details of the incident will be shared later.

(With inputs from PTI and India Today)

