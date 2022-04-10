PM Modi to hold virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday to review bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific and global issues of mutual interest.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made the announcement about the virtual meeting on Sunday.

The meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral comprehensive global strategic partnership, the MEA said.

The meeting will precede the US-India 2+2 ministerial between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Meanwhile, the White House said that the two leaders will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

"The Leaders will advance ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure," it said.

Besides, Biden will also continue US' close consultations on the consequences of Russia's "brutal war" against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilising impact on global food supply and commodity markets, it added.

Biden last spoke to Modi with other Quad leaders in March.

