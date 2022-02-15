scorecardresearch
Cricketer Kevin Pietersen misplaces his PAN card, gets help from I-T Dept

Pietersen also posted his message seeking help from Indians in Hindi. He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the tweet.

Kevin Pietersen is currently working as cricket commentator in global tournaments. (@KP24 Instagram photo) Kevin Pietersen is currently working as cricket commentator in global tournaments. (@KP24 Instagram photo)

Cricket commentator and former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen had an unusual request for his Indian fans on Twitter. In a tweet, Pietersen sought help from Indians saying he had lost his PAN card and needed a physcial copy of it.

"I've misplaced my PAN card & travelling Mon to India but need the physical card for work. Can some PLEASE PLEASE direct me to someone who I can contact asap to help me?" the tweet said.

While a lot of his followers responded to Pietersen's tweet explaining to him the process to get the PAN card reprinted, the cricket star also got a reply from the Income Tax Department (I-T Dept).

Responding to his tweet, the Income Tax India handle tweeted, "We are here to help you." It also mentioned the sites from which the PAN card can be printed and the e-mail address for contacting the I-T Dept if he doesn't remember his PAN details.

Pietersen, who also tweets in Hindi at times, also posted his initial message seeking help from Indians in Hindi. He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the tweet.

Last month, Pietersen was among the few persons across the globe who had received a letter from PM Modi conveying Republic Day greetings on January 26. Pietersen had also posted the letter on Twitter.

South Africa-born Pietersen retired from cricket in 2018. He is currently working as cricket commentator in global tournaments, including the Indian Premier League(IPL). 

