Cricketer Kevin Pietersen misplaces his PAN card, gets help from I-T Dept

Cricket commentator and former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen had an unusual request for his Indian fans on Twitter. In a tweet, Pietersen sought help from Indians saying he had lost his PAN card and needed a physcial copy of it.

"I've misplaced my PAN card & travelling Mon to India but need the physical card for work. Can some PLEASE PLEASE direct me to someone who I can contact asap to help me?" the tweet said.

While a lot of his followers responded to Pietersen's tweet explaining to him the process to get the PAN card reprinted, the cricket star also got a reply from the Income Tax Department (I-T Dept).

Responding to his tweet, the Income Tax India handle tweeted, "We are here to help you." It also mentioned the sites from which the PAN card can be printed and the e-mail address for contacting the I-T Dept if he doesn't remember his PAN details.

In case, however, you don’t remember your PAN details and need to ascertain the PAN for applying for reprint of physical card, please write to us at adg1.systems@incometax.gov.in & jd.systems1.1@incometax.gov.in (2/2) — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) February 15, 2022

Pietersen, who also tweets in Hindi at times, also posted his initial message seeking help from Indians in Hindi. He also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the tweet.

भारत कृपया मदद करें⚠️



मैंने अपना पैन कार्ड खो दिया है और सोम यात्रा कर रहा हूं लेकिन काम के लिए भौतिक कार्ड की जरूरत है।



क्या कोई कृपया मुझे किसी ऐसे व्यक्ति के पास भेज सकता है जिससे मैं अपनी सहायता के लिए यथाशीघ्र संपर्क कर सकूं?



cc @narendramodi 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 15, 2022

Last month, Pietersen was among the few persons across the globe who had received a letter from PM Modi conveying Republic Day greetings on January 26. Pietersen had also posted the letter on Twitter.

Happy Republic Day to all Indians for a couple days ago. A proud country & a powerhouse globally!

I look forward to meeting you in person soon, to thank you for how India is a global leader in protecting its wildlife!

My best wishes!

🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oxcwWEgmuX — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 28, 2022

South Africa-born Pietersen retired from cricket in 2018. He is currently working as cricket commentator in global tournaments, including the Indian Premier League(IPL).

