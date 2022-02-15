'Dear Zomato’, says young product designer in her out-of-the-box job application

Dikshita Basu, a young product designer recently shared an out-of-the-box job application to work with the online food aggregating major Zomato on her LinkedIn profile. Along with Zomato, she tagged Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, Zomato Design Lead Vijay Verma and Zomato CEO for food delivery Rahul Ganjoo in her post.



Basu shared a 14-page internship proposal with the caption, “This Valentine’s Day I want to ask Zomato out, for an internship. So, to apply… I thought to curate something that is worthwhile. Cc: Deepinder Goyal, Vijay Verma, Rahul Ganjoo.” Her 14-page internship proposal begins with a cartoon character saying, “HOLA! Zomato you make me happy.” The character then goes onto say, “I wore a Sushi scarf to make you happy.”



Basu then goes onto explain as to why she is a suitable candidate for this internship. She says Zomato has two different entry points to upload photos of restaurants, which leads to two different outputs because of two different user flows for the same action. She then channelises her inner foodie and says that she always tries to improve user flows much akin to how biryani improves her mood.



She further suggests that Zomato should look at 15-second videos of the food items available in a particular city, also known as Zing, since most of its consumers are in the 18-35 years age bracket. According to Basu, Zing takes less attention span and is super interactive as it is video-based and facilitates navigation.



Zing also allows customers to view dish details, place an order, book a table and also provides the customer with the details of the café/restaurant. She ends her internship proposal with, “So, dear Zomato, will you be my Valentine and go on an interview date with me?”

Zomato CEO for food delivery Rahul Ganjoo commended Dikshita for her efforts and said that they shall connect shortly. “Appreciate the effort Dikshita Basu! We’ll be in touch shortly,” Ganjoo wrote beneath Basu’s LinkedIn post. Basu replied, “Thank you, I am waiting excitedly.”

