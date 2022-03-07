DD India inks MoU with Yupp TV; widens its global outreach

Indian public broadcaster Prasar Bharti has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the over-the-top (OTT) platform Yupp TV to enhance the global reach of DD India channel.

Besides this, DD India says it aims to put forth India’s perspective on various international developments on global platforms and to showcase India’s culture and values to the world.

The content hosting agreement was signed by the Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati and Yupp TV Founder and CEO Uday Reddy.



With this, DD India can now be seen on Yupp TV’s OTT platform in the US, UK, Europe, Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Through Yupp TV, people can watch live TV anytime anywhere in the world, as per the official Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry release.



The release further states, “DD India, Prasar Bharti’s international channel, is India’s window to the world. The channel through its various programmes offers international viewers India’s perspective on all domestic and global developments. Available in more than 190 countries, DD India also acts as a bridge between India and Indian diaspora spread across the world.”



It also notes, “DD India has established itself as a global influencer on India related issues through its sharp analysis and commentary, thought provoking views and opinions and cutting-edge visual presentation.”



One of the popular DD India programmes with the Indian diaspora are Bio-Quest which deals with the origin of COVID-19, vaccine development and other scientific discoveries related to COVID. Some other popular shows of DD India include India Ideas, World Today, Indian Diplomacy, DD Dialogue, News Night, etc.



Also read: DD’s Republic Day 2022 coverage global hit, makes inroads into global market: I&B Ministry