DD’s Republic Day 2022 coverage global hit, makes inroads into global market: I&B Ministry

National broadcaster Doordarshan’s coverage of Republic Day 2022 was a global hit as the coverage on DD’s YouTube network garnered more views than its TV network. While the YouTube network garnered a total viewership of 2.6 crore, DD’s television network garnered a viewership of 2.3 crore, according to a Ministry of Information and Broadcasting release. These figures indicate the scale of reach of Doordarshan network.



The viewership figures were further amplified to over 3.2 billion television viewing minutes by over 180 minutes all over India which aired these Doordarshan visuals for almost 3 hours from 9:30 am till noon. The release further states DD’s live telecast of the Republic Day 2022 event was carried by more than 180 channels.



Doordarshan also made inroads into international audiences through this R-Day coverage. The national broadcaster registered a massive increase in viewership from more than 140 countries like the US, the UAE, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, Canada and Pakistan.



This year’s Republic Day parade was particularly special in many aspects from a dedicated Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose tableau to Indian Army displaying the evolution of its uniforms and rifles since India’s Independence in 1947.



The grand flypast during the Republic Day 2022 event began with the Indian Air Force’s ‘Dhwaj’ formation with four Mi-17 aircraft and concluded with 17 Jaguar aircraft flying in the ‘Amrit’ formation to commemorate 75 years of Independence. The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary through a tableau.



During the course of the event, the Indian Army displayed the evolution of uniforms and rifles over the years since India got its independence at the stroke of the midnight hour. Three contingents of the Army wore uniforms and carried rifles from previous decades and one wore the new combat uniform and carried the latest Tavor rifles.



The country’s first woman Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot to fly the Rafale fighter jet, Shivangi Singh was a part of the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau.



