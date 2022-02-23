Delhi Metro's first rake to be airlifted was carried on a Ukraine-made aircraft

The first rail car of the brand-new metro fleet for Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) that was airlifted was ferried by the Ukrainian aircraft maker Antonov’s AN-124 RUSLAN aircraft. This aircraft also ferried Bombardier’s first-ever MOVIA fleet for the Delhi metro from Germany to Delhi on February 26, 2009.

This Metro rail car was first received by the DMRC MD E Sreedharan and other directors. This was first of the eight Metro coaches -- two trains -- which were to be airlifted to Delhi by April same year.

In an innovative approach to meet deadlines, Delhi Metro airlifted metro coaches directly from Germany to New Delhi. First such coach arrived on 26 February 2009 by a special aircraft. #25YearsOlderAndWiser pic.twitter.com/2g67I5dZJ9 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) July 29, 2019

According to the planemaker, AN-124 is the world’s largest production transport airplane and is the last airplane developed under the guidance of General Designer Oleg K Antonov.



The Antonov AN-124 RUSLAN aircraft is 69.10 m long, 21.08 m high and a wing span of 73.30 m. The Ukrainian aircraft has a wing area of 2,628 m. The airplane has a cruise speed of 800-850 km/hour, an operational range of 15,700 km and an operational ceiling of 11,600m.

The first flight of the AN-124 took off on December 24, 1982. Its crew members were Volodymyr Terskiy (captain); Oleksandr Galunenko (co-pilot); Oleksandr Popddubniy (navigator); Mykhaylo Tupchienko (radio operator); Volofymyr Vorotnikov and Oleksandr Shulenshchenko (flight engineers); Mykhaylo Kharchenko (leading test engineer); and Vyacheslav Mikhailov (test engineer).



AN-124 is not the only Antonov-made aircraft that made its landing in India. World’s largest cargo aircraft – Antonov AN-225 Mriya (Dream) made its first landing in India on May 23, 2016 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad from Perth in Australia.



But what makes AN-225 aircraft so unique is that the world’s largest aircraft was developed in the Cold war era to airlift the Buran spacecraft for the Soviet space program.



The Antonov AN-225 has a spacious cargo compartment with a length of 43.32 m, width of 6.4 m and height of 4.4 m. The Ukrainian cargo aircraft has twice the wing area of a Boeing 747. On the AN-225, there are 20 steerable wheels, 4 in the nose gear and 16 at the rear of the 28-wheel main gear.



The cargo aircraft has a cruise speed of 800 km/hour, an operational range of 15,400 km and an operational ceiling of 9,000 m.

The first Antonov AN-225 flight flew on December 20, 1988. Its crew members included Oleksandr Galunenko (captain); Sergii Gorbik (co-pilot); Sergii Nechayev (navigator); Oleksandr Shulenshchenko (senior flight engineer); Volodymyr Gusar (flight engineer); Vyachaeslav Belusov (radio operator); and Mykhaylo Kharchenko (leading test flight engineer).



The AN-225 has held the title of the biggest commercially utilised cargo airplane in the world for around 30 years. Only one AN-225 is operational globally and the AN-225 also participated in COVID-19 relief efforts. The AN-225 conducted flights to deliver medical supplies from China to other parts of the world.

