Elon Musk talks about early days in US as a student; says 'came with no money'

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to share about his early days in the US. Musk wrote that he came to the US after his graduation, and was neck deep in debt worth over $100,000 despite scholarships and working two jobs. “I came to the US with no money and graduated with over $100k in debt, despite scholarships and working 2 jobs while at school,” Musk replied to a Twitter user named Whole Mars Catalog.

Whole Mars Catalog tweeted, “When he was 17, Elon Musk came to America. He has generated wealth for this country. He has generated tax income for our government. He has increased American exports. He has, in my opinion, advanced out national security. He’s created jobs and minted millions.”

I came to the US with no money & graduated with over $100k in debt, despite scholarships & working 2 jobs while at school — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2021

Notably, TIME Magazine chose the Tesla and SpaceX boss as its “Person of the Year” for 2021. TIME Magazine describes Musk as a “player in robots and solar, cryptocurrency and climate, brain-computer implants to stave off the menace of artificial intelligence and underground tunnels to move people and freight at super speeds.” It added that Musk “bends governments and industry to the force of his ambition.”

Apart from being Tesla and SpaceX’s CEO, Musk also leads the brain-chip start-up Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company. As per Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk is worth $243 billion as of December 16. Most of his wealth comes from his equity in Tesla ($162 billion), the rest from Space Exploration Technologies Corporation ($40.3 billion); $3.98 billion from cash and $20.2 billion from miscellaneous liabilities.

