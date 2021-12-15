Elizabeth Warren accuses Elon Musk of 'freeloading'; he calls her 'friend's angry mom'

Democratic senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren has taken to Twitter to attack Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Warren said that US should change its taxation system so that the Tesla boss can pay taxes and “stop freeloading off everyone else.” He replied in a series of tweets and likened her to his "friend's angry mom".

“Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else,” Senator Warren tweeted.

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021

The tweet did not go unnoticed as Musk was quick to retort. In a series of tweets, Musk who is TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2021 accused Senator Warren of pot calling the kettle black. “And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year. Don’t spend it all at once …. Oh wait you did already,” he tweeted.

Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Musk also went onto call Warren "Senator Karen" and said that she reminds him of a friend's angry mother who would yell for no reason. "You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend's angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason. Please don't call the manager on me, Senator Karen," Musk wrote.

You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021 Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Warren isn’t the first US senator who had a Twitter spat with Musk over the taxes paid by the Tesla and SpaceX chief. In November this year, he also had a public spat with independent senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders. Sanders had demanded that the extremely wealthy should pay their “fair share” of taxes. “I keep forgetting that you’re still alive,” Musk replied. He further said, “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word….”

I keep forgetting that you’re still alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021 Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Senator Warren was recently in the news for saying that stablecoins like Tether and USDC pose risks to consumers and the US economy. She added that they are propping up one of the shadiest aspects of cryptocurrency-- DeFi (decentralised finance) where consumers are at the highest risk of getting scammed. She also asked US regulators “to get serious about clamping down before it is too late.”

Stablecoins pose risks to consumers & to our economy. They’re propping up one of the shadiest parts of the crypto world, DeFi, where consumers are least protected from getting scammed. Our regulators need to get serious about clamping down before it is too late. pic.twitter.com/hMOT1HIQgn — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 14, 2021

