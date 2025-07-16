Failed NEET, cracked Rolls-Royce: Karnataka student lands Rs 72 lakh job at 20

At 20, Rithuparna K S from Karnataka has landed a Rs 72.2 lakh job offer at Rolls-Royce, becoming the youngest woman in the company's flight manufacturing unit, Deccan Herald reported on Tuesday. The robotics engineering student says it all began after failing to clear NEET and choosing engineering on her father's advice.

Rithuparna, a final-year student of Robotics and Automation at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management (SCEM), received the offer after completing a months-long internship at Rolls-Royce. "I got my offer letter in December 2024 after completing my internship and I am the youngest girl working in the organisation,” she told DH.

Her journey didn't start with engineering. She had initially aimed for MBBS but didn't secure a merit seat through NEET. Later, she considered UPSC. However, she said her dad suggested that she get an engineering degree and settle for a government job. But during her course at SCEM in Adyar, her interest took a different turn. While pursuing Robotics and Automation course at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management (SCEM) in Adyar, I got acquainted with my seniors and developed fascination toward their projects, she said.

That curiosity led her into hands-on tech work. Alongside a friend, she built a detachable robot for arecanut pesticide spraying and harvesting. The project won recognition, including silver and gold medals at an international conference in Goa, with participation from countries like Singapore, Japan, China, and Russia.

Rithuparna was also among 15 students selected from Dakshina Kannada for the DC Fellowship Programme, focused on solving real-world problems. "My academic milestones, projects, and rigorous interviews helped me get an internship with the Rolls-Royce Company," she said.

Balancing college classes and internship demands wasn't easy. She worked overnight and kept the internship a secret from her family until the offer came through. Her initial package was Rs 39.58 lakh per annum. Later it was increased to Rs 72.2 lakhs per annum.