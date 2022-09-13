Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2022 sale from September 23, pre-book your product by paying Rs 1

Flipkart's flagship festival sale - The Big Billion Days 2022 - will begin from September 23 with early access for 'Plus' customers and an option of pre-booking across categories, the e-commerce giant announced on Tuesday. The sale will begin just days before the festival season kicks in, starting from Dussehra. During the sale, the company will offer huge discounts on products ranging from electronics to apparel to groceries. The sale will be live till September 30.



This year, Flipkart is offering customers a chance to pre-book their products across categories such as beauty, general, merchandise, home, electronics, and lifestyle by paying Rs 1 as a token advance. "Customers will see 130 ‘Special Edition’ collectibles from 90+ brands across categories bringing a wide assortment of 10,000+ new products," the company said in a statement.



Flipkart has onboarded lakhs of sellers, grocery delivery partners, and MSMEs from across the country to provide access to customers with high-quality, differentiated selection across price points.



The e-commerce company is also offering 'open box delivery’ on select high-value products such as mobiles and electronics. In open box delivery, the delivery person will open the package in front of the customer at the time of delivery.



Flipkart has also come up with new gamification initiatives such as 'coupon rain', 'treasure hunt', and 'spin the bottle' - these will allow customers to avail of attractive offers in an immersive format. Also, customers will get access to a more affordable shopping experience with increased accessibility to credit by leading banks.



Banks are offering 10 percent instant discounts on debit cards, credit cards, and EMI transactions. Also, Paytm is offering 10 percent assured savings on Paytm UPI and Wallet. In addition, through Flipkart Pay Later, the financing partner will offer customers a credit of up to Rs 1 lakh, which can be repaid the following month or in easy EMIs, the statement said. Customers can also combine Flipkart Pay Later limit with any other prepaid third-party options and offers available at the time of checkout.