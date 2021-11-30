Here's what Elon Musk has to say about Parag Agrawal's appointment

Twitter Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal, an alumni of Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B), will take over from Jack Dorsey as the CEO of the Twitter in 2022. Dorsey had announced his resignation in a surprise tweet on Monday evening.

“Deep gratitude for Jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support,” Agrawal tweeted.

not sure anyone has heard but,



I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021 Deep gratitude for @jack and our entire team, and so much excitement for the future. Here’s the note I sent to the company. Thank you all for your trust and support 💙 https://t.co/eNatG1dqH6 pic.twitter.com/liJmTbpYs1 — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) November 29, 2021

Soon after this news became viral, a discussion on how the CEOs of some of the biggest companies are Indian-born. Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said that the US benefits greatly from India's talent. Musk was reverting to a tweet by Stripe CEO Patrick Collison.

"Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks and now Twitter run by CEOs who grew up in India. Wonderful to watch the amazing success of Indians in the technology world and a good reminder of the opportunity America offers to immigrants. (Congrats, Parag Agrawal)," Collison wrote. Musk then tweeted, “USA benefits greatly from Indian talent!”

USA benefits greatly from Indian talent! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2021

Google and Alphabet CEO Sunder Pichai also congratulated Parag Agarwal and Bret Taylor for taking up new roles as Twitter CEO and Board Chair respectively. “Wishing you the very best ahead Jack, and congrats Parag and Bret- excited for Twitter’s future!,” Pichai tweeted.

Wishing you the very best ahead @jack, and congrats @paraga and @btaylor - excited for Twitter's future! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 29, 2021

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra also took to Twitter to express his happiness. Mahindra tweeted, “This is one pandemic that we are happy and proud to say originated in India. It’s the Indian CEO virus….. No vaccine against it. ”

This is one pandemic that we are happy & proud to say originated in India. It’s the Indian CEO Virus… No vaccine against it. 😊 https://t.co/Dl28r7nu0u — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 29, 2021

Congress leader Milind Deora, author and marketing expert Suhel Seth, Working President of TRS KT Rama Rao, actor Anupam Kher, SuperSafSpeaks podcast host Safwan AhmedMia and Dogecoin creator Shibetoshi Nakamoto also congratulated Agrawal on being appointed as the Twitter CEO.

Also read: Jack Dorsey resigns as Twitter CEO, CTO Parag Agrawal to take over

Also read: Meet Parag Agrawal: The IIT Bombay graduate who is now the CEO of Twitter