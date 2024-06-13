Human finger in ice cream: Yummo Ice Creams responds to shocking claim

After a Mumbai-based doctor alleged finding a piece of a human finger inside an ice cream cone, the ice cream company Yummo Ice Creams has responded to the claim. The ice cream company said that it escalated the matter ever since the complaints was received about a foreign object being found in its product.

Related Articles

The customer had ordered the ice cream through an online delivery platform.

"We have stopped manufacturing at this third-party facility, isolated the said product at the facility and our warehouses, and are in the process of doing the same at the market level," a company spokesperson said.

"Product quality and safety being our highest priority we were in process to address the situation, meanwhile the matter was escalated, and an official Police complaint was filed by the customer."

The ice cream company even said that it will cooperate with the authorities in investigating the matter.

A 26-year-old doctor from Mumbai's Malad had alleged that he found a piece of a human finger inside the ice cream cone he ordered through an e-commerce platform.

The Mumbai family had ordered three ice creams - two mango-flavoured and one butterscotch on Wednesday night.

When Brendan Ferrao, the complainant's brother, bit into the butterscotch ice cream, he felt something strange in his mouth. After looking at it more closely, he found a severed human finger embedded inside the ice cream cone.

The family immediately approached the police and reported the horrifying incident.

“We received a complaint stating that a piece of flesh was found in the ice cream ordered online. We have taken the piece of flesh for investigation. A case under sections 272, 273, and 336 of the Indian Penal Code, has been registered against the ice cream company. We are investigating the case,” Ravi Adane, Senior Police Inspector, Malad Police Station, said.