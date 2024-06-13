'I thought it was a big nut': Mumbai doctor finds half-inch-long human finger in online-ordered ice cream

In a disturbing incident that took place in Mumbai, a doctor made a chilling discovery while enjoying an online-ordered ice cream cone.

Dr. Brendan Ferrao, a resident of Malad, found a part of a human finger in the ice cream he ordered through an online app. The unsettling episode happened on Wednesday, leaving the doctor in mere shock.

Narrating his ordeal, Ferrao disclosed, "As I got to the middle of the ice cream, suddenly I felt a big piece in there. Initially, I thought that it might be a big nut. Luckily, I didn't consume it. However, after looking at it up close, I saw a nail over it."

The doctor expressed that he started to have a health reaction, revealing numbness on his tongue and voicing apprehensions about possible contamination from the human finger found in the ice cream.

Alarmed by the discovery, Ferrao promptly sought intervention from the authorities in Malad, lodging a complaint against Yummo Ice Cream company, the source of the contaminated dessert. Subsequently, the ice cream sample was subjected to forensic examination to reveal the circumstances surrounding the human finger's presence in the delectable treat.

Detailing the incident, a senior police officer narrated, "The complainant in the case, a 26-year-old doctor with an MBBS degree residing in Malad West, had ordered a butterscotch ice-cream cone of Yummo company. While consuming the ice-cream after lunch, he came across a half-an-inch long piece of flesh with a nail in the ice cream."

Authorities have initiated a thorough probe into the matter, dispatching the suspected human flesh for forensic scrutiny to ascertain its origin and potential implications.