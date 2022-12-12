'Husband to Superwoman': Shoaib Malik's Instagram bio remains intact amid Sania Mirza divorce rumours

Tennis star Sania Mirza and former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have been in headlines for their alleged divorce. According to media reports, Sania and Shoaib have been living separately for quite some time now.

Shoaib addressed the report about their alleged divorce recently to a news portal. He said it is their personal matter. And that neither he nor Sania is answering this question. "Leave it alone," ETimes reported.

However, amid all the divorce speculations Shoaib Malik’s unchanged Instagram bio has grabbed everyone's attention. His Instagram bio that read, “Athlete, Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar, Father to One True Blessing," goes contrary to the comment he made recently that suggested things might not be all well between the athlete couple.

The former Pakistani cricketer on Saturday posted a video with Sania Miza on his official Instagram account. The post came in a day after he bolted about his and Sania's divorce rumours by calling it “a personal matter".

Shoaib posted the promotional teaser of their upcoming talk show ‘The Mirza Malik Talk Show’ which will stream on OTT platform, Urduflix. The post went viral within a few minutes with a lot of comments pouring in. A user commented, “RIP for those who thinking they divorced." Another user pointed out, “They are divorced for sure. They don’t tag or mention each other anymore in their posts. I think they’re legally obligated for the show to not declare their divorce."

One user said, “That’s a big slap for haters! So happy to see you guys together," wrote a third user.

According to an InsideSport report, a team member of Shoaib Malik’s management department member has confirmed that they are officially divorced now. The member didn't disclose more, but confirmed that they have separated.

