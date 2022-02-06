Hyundai Pakistan social media handles post on Kashmir, Indians call for boycott

Carmaker Hyundai is in hot water in India as Hyundai Pakistan's social media handles posted about remembering the "sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers" on February 5, which Pakistan observes as 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'.

Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day to show its support for the Kashmiri separatists in India.

"Let us remember the sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and stand in support as they continue to struggle for freedom," the social media handles of Hyundai Pakistan posted using the hashtag #KashmirSolidarityDay. While the posts have been deleted now, Indian Twitter users posted the screenshots of the posts on Twitter while asking Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) to explain its stand on the issue. Meanwhile, many Indian users also called for boycotting Hyundai India products.

Meanwhile, HMIL in a statement said that it stands firmly for its "strong ethos of respecting nationalism".

HMIL is a wholly owned subsidiary of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Company. The Korean company has also partnered with Hyundai Nishat (Hyundai Pakistan) for manufacturing, marketing and distribution of its product line in Pakistan.

Hyundai in Pakistan is asking for freedom of Kashmir.



Hyundai Pakistan also posted them same on its Facebook page. Link: https://t.co/ZOBDggsdW0 pic.twitter.com/Kmmk2Rc1wu — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) February 6, 2022

Hello @Hyundai_Global ,How come your official handle in Pak is supporting terror state Pakistan's propaganda on Kashmir ?@HyundaiIndia If you can't respect sovereignty of my nation,Pack your bags and leave my country !

Friends,Keep retweeting till @Hyundai_Global apologise ! pic.twitter.com/zbtth6NklS — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) February 6, 2022

For Hyundai pakistan if it is freedom struggle going on in kashmir, then Indians will hv to rethink about buying @HyundaiIndia cars. Cant leave this behind. pic.twitter.com/1zxgdNPbbi — Pratheesh Viswanath (@pratheesh_Hind) February 6, 2022

#BoycottHyundai



Free kashmir for pak?

Really @HyundaiIndia

Shame on ur post



Time to boycott this hyundai



Be in that beggar country & u also become beggar pic.twitter.com/KDzNEUvo5X — Shruti (@kadak_chai_) February 6, 2022

Cars Sold by Hyundai Motors in 2021



India - 505,000

Pakistan - 8000



Yet @Hyundai_Global chose to needle India via its Pakistani Handle. Either they are very stupid and lack business sense or they have hired a very incompetent PR team which led to #BoycottHyundai disaster pic.twitter.com/jProIRNqYi — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) February 6, 2022

How can some business house be so stupid and do harakiri to their business??@HyundaiIndia#BoycottHyundai — Manish Rathi (@manirath) February 6, 2022

Meanwhile, many Twitter users also complained that when they sought clarification from HMIL, the Hyundai India handle on Twitter blocked them.

Blocked instantly. Is this how you treat your customers? @Hyundai_Global? You have lost it. #BoycottHyundai pic.twitter.com/41kEQfFwUt — ravi (@ravigupta00) February 6, 2022

One tweet being critical about Hynduai and they block me ????????????@Hyundai_Global , thank you for showing how your system work. Only + feedback allowed by your system time to say #BoycottHyundai pic.twitter.com/bzR4ruj4rP — Ajay Pillay ???? (@ajaypillay06) February 6, 2022

Well Played, @HyundaiIndia!

I'm sure the higher ups of @Hyundai_Global must be mighty impressed at your prowess in going into hiding!

Atleast one thing I know for sure as far as my next car goes - It will NOT be a Hyundai!

Cheers! pic.twitter.com/LrPCYgl6QI — Harpreet (@CestMoiz) February 6, 2022

Later, the twitter handles of both Hyundai India and Hyundai Pakistan were changed to protected, restricting users from viewing their tweets.

Without directly addressing the issue, HMIL in its statement said that "unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country".

"Hyundai Motor India has been committed to Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism. The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. India is second home to the Hyundai brand and we have zero tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view. As part of our commitment to India, we will continue our efforts towards the betterment of the country as well as its citizens," the statement said.

