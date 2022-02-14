IPL auction 2022: Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants name their maiden squads

The CVC Capital Partners-backed Gujarat Titans and the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group-backed Lucknow Super Giants announced their first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) squads soon after the IPL 2022 auction was over. While Gujarat Titans will be led by Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul will be at the helm of affairs in Lucknow Super Giants.



Gujarat Titans bought 23 players, of which 8 are foreign players. Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, bought 21 players. Out of these 21 players, 7 are international players. Gujarat Titans retained players like Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan whereas Lucknow Super Giants retained players like KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoinis.



LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS SQUAD



Lucknow Super Giants bought Avesh Khan for Rs 10 crore, Jason Holder for Rs 8.75 crore, Krunal Pandya for Rs 8.25 crore, Mark Wood for Rs 7.5 crore, Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore, Deepak Hooda for Rs 5.75 crore, Manish Pandey for Rs 4.6 crore, Dushmantha Chameera for Rs 2 crore, Evin Lewis for Rs 2 crore, K Gowtham for Rs 90 lakh Shahbaz Nadeem for Rs 50 lakh, Ankit Singh Rajpoot for Rs 50 lakh, Manan Vohra for Rs 20 lakh, Ayush Badoni for Rs 20 lakh and Mohsin Khan for Rs 20 lakh.



GUJARAT TITANS SQUAD



Gujarat Titans bought Lockie Ferguson for Rs 10 crore, Mohammad Shami for Rs 6.25 crore, Yash Dayal for Rs 3.2 crore, David Miller for Rs 3 crore, Sai Kishore for Rs 3 crore, Abhinav Sadarangani for Rs 2.6 crore, Matthew Wade for Rs 2.4 crore, Jason Roy for Rs 2 crore, Wriddhiman Saha for Rs 1.9 crore, Jayant Yadav for Rs 1.70 crore, Vijay Shankar for Rs 1.40 crore, Dominic Drakes for Rs 1.10 crore, Gurkeerat Singh for Rs 50 lakh, Varun Aaron for Rs 50 lakh, Noor Ahmad for Rs 30 lakh and Pradeep Sangwan for Rs 20 lakh.



