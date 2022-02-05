Jio Network issue in Mumbai today: Users unable to make calls, internet disrupted

Multiple Reliance Jio customers in Mumbai on Saturday reported that they are not being able to make calls or receive calls. As per the complaints posted by Reliance Jio users on Twitter, internet services have also been disrupted.
"#Jio network gone completely anyone else?" asked one Twitter user.
Reliance Jio users have reported that they are receiving "Not registered on network" message whenever they attempt to make a call.
Responding to a Twitter user who was complaining about the network issue, JioCare, the customer support handle of Reliance, Jio wrote, "Hi! You may face an intermittent problem of using internet services or making or receiving calls on your mobile connection. This is temporary and our team is working to resolve this at the earliest - Bhushan."
In another reply to a complaint on Twitter, Jio Care wrote, "Hi Satish, we will definitely get this checked for you. Request you to DM your Jio number and an alternate contact number for further assistance - Bhushan.'
Reliance Jio is yet to share an official statement about the network issue.
Apart from complaining about the network issue, netizens are also clowning on Reliance Jio. Twitterati shared memes making fun of Reliance Jio over this issue. Here are a few:
