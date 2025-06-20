Kuberaa review: Fans hail Dhanush, but critics point to faltering climax in crime drama

Dhanush’s latest crime drama Kuberaa has landed in theaters, and early Twitter reactions are overwhelmingly positive, hailing the actor’s performance as “a masterpiece” — though some viewers flag the climax as a rare misstep.

Tamil superstar Dhanush appears to have struck gold with Kuberaa, directed by Sekhar Kammula. As reviews pour in on social media, fans are lauding the film’s emotional intensity and Dhanush’s powerhouse performance. “#Kuberaa – take a bow thalaivaa @dhanushkraja,” one Twitter user posted, capturing the fervor echoed across fan circles.

Another called the film, “A Dhanush’s Masterpiece… worth every penny,” highlighting its universal appeal. While the performances of Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna were also applauded, it’s Dhanush who’s drawing the loudest cheers.

Still, not all is perfect. Some viewers noted pacing issues in the final stretch. “Barring the last 10 minutes, Kuberaa’s second half is terrific,” one reviewer wrote. “The ending either lost in translation or simply misfired… but it doesn’t take away from the overall impact.”

On the business side, the film opened to decent numbers. It raked in about ₹3.9 crore in advance bookings in India and an estimated $210,000 overseas, with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana showing stronger early traction than Tamil Nadu. Box office trackers estimate Day 1 collections between ₹7–9 crore in India, with an outside shot at ₹10 crore depending on walk-ins.

However, with a hefty production budget of ₹130 crore, Kuberaa faces a tough climb to reach its ₹100 crore break-even mark. Analysts say the film’s fate will hinge on sustained word-of-mouth, especially beyond the opening weekend.