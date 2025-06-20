Sitaare Zameen Par box office: Aamir Khan film eyes strong start with 1.15 lakh tickets sold

Aamir Khan returned to the silver screen this Friday with Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual successor to his 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par. Marking the acting debut of 10 specially-abled performers, the film is set for a wide theatrical rollout at 9 am IST, on June 20, with early box office indicators showing solid momentum.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sitaare Zameen Par is projected to clock in a Day 1 gross of over ₹6 crore, with final estimates placing its opening earnings at ₹6.88 crore. As of 8 am Friday, the film had already sold 1,15,344 tickets across 9,542 shows nationwide, generating ₹3.31 crore through advance booking alone.

The biggest response has come from Delhi NCR, which has contributed ₹1.32 crore across 1,056 shows, followed by Mumbai with ₹83.14 lakh from 798 shows.

The film, directed by RS Prasanna and also starring Genelia D’Souza, benefits from a wide release and minimal competition at the box office. While Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 continues in its third week, trade experts believe Aamir’s film has a clear runway.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood actors came out in support of Sitaare Zameen Par at its star-studded screening in Mumbai on Thursday. Shah Rukh Khan made a late but grand appearance at the event hosted by Aamir Khan. He was seen warmly interacting with the debutant actors, hugging them and posing for photos. In a viral moment from the evening, SRK even struck his signature open-arms pose with one of the young actors, delighting the crowd.

Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt were seen welcoming Shah Rukh at the venue, as the debutants lit up with excitement at the superstar’s arrival. Dressed in a white shirt, blue hoodie, and black beanie, the Jawan actor quickly became the centre of attention, with photos and videos from the event circulating widely online.

The screening also drew an impressive list of industry names, including Salman Khan, Rekha, Vicky Kaushal, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Tamannaah Bhatia, underscoring the film's growing buzz.

Earlier in the week, Shah Rukh had visited the sets of Sitaare Zameen Par as part of the film’s promotions. A behind-the-scenes video showed him telling the cast, “Aamir has told me at least 10 times. He said, ‘Come and meet the actors. They are doing so well’. I didn't get time earlier, but every day I meet him, whenever I am meeting him, he is calling me, saying, ‘Please come. Please come’. Even 3 days ago, he told me, ‘Shah, tu ana yaar!’”