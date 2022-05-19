LPG price hike: Netizens condemn Modi govt, share choicest memes  

Prices of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders or cooking gas cylinders went up by Rs 3.50 per cylinder whereas the cost of a commercial cylinder rose by Rs 8 per cylinder after the recent revision in LPG cylinder prices by state-backed oil marketing companies or OMCs. After this hike, cooking gas crossed Rs 1,000 in all metro cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

After the recent revision in prices, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder costs Rs 1,003 in Delhi; Rs 1,029.50 in Kolkata; Rs 1,003 in Mumbai; and Rs 1,019 in Chennai. 19 kg commercial cylinder Rs 2,354 in Delhi; Rs 2,453.50 in Kolkata, Rs 2,305.50 in Mumbai; and Rs 2,507 in Chennai.

Soon after this news, netizens started sharing their reactions on Twitter. While some criticised the Centre for the hike in prices of LPG cylinders and underlined how it has an impact on the common man’s budget, others took this opportunity to share hilarious memes.

Congress spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed wrote, “The price of domestic LPG cylinders is hiked by Rs 3.50 and commercial cylinders by Rs 8. In Delhi, LPG used to cost Rs 414/cylinder in May 2014 under UPA and now it costs Rs 1,003. Even when inflation is at its highest in decades, the BJP government has no mercy on the people of India!”

The price of domestic LPG cylinders is hiked by Rs. 3.50 & commercial cylinders by Rs 8. In Delhi, LPG used to cost Rs 414/cylinder in May 2014 under UPA & it now costs Rs 1003. Even when inflation is at its highest in decades, the BJP govt has no mercy on the people of India! — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) May 19, 2022

Documentary filmmaker Rakesh Sharma, known for his film ‘Final Solution’, also tweeted his take about the rise in cylinder prices. He wrote, “Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, there’s unprecedented growth in GDP – gas, diesel and petrol are at their highest prices ever! And still rising!! Is this development or not? Have achche din come or not?”

Under the visionary leadership of PM Modi, there’s unprecedented growth in #GDP - Gas, Diesel and Petrol are at their highest prices ever! And still rising!!



Bolo - hua ki nahin #Vikas?

Aaye ki nahin #AchheDin?!



(Aur karo “Modi, Modi, Modi” 😂🤣)#LPGPriceHike #FuelTaxLoot pic.twitter.com/gFCU2RNSwR — Rakesh Sharma (@rakeshfilm) May 19, 2022

Here are some other reactions on the recent hike in LPG prices

OMCs sell 14.2 kg cylinders to domestic households at the same prices as the open market. The government also offers subsidies on 12 such cylinders to each household annually, which is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

LPG cylinder prices and subsidies are determined on the basis of the international benchmark rate of LPG and exchange rate of US dollar and Indian rupee.

Also read: LPG price hiked by Rs 3.5, crosses Rs 1,000 mark