LPG price hiked by Rs 3.5, crosses Rs 1,000 mark

State-backed oil marketing companies (OMCs) have hiked the prices of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders as well as 19 kg commercial cylinders. While domestic LPG cylinders have been hiked by Rs 3.50 per cylinder, cost of a commercial cylinder has risen by Rs 8 per cylinder. After this hike, domestic cylinder costs more than Rs 1,000 in all metro cities.

After the recent hike, a 14.2 kg cylinder costs Rs 1,003 in Delhi, Rs 1,029.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1,003 in Mumbai and Rs 1,019 in Kolkata. 19 kg commercial cylinder costs Rs 2,354 in Delhi, Rs 2,453.50 in Kolkata, Rs 2,305.50 in Mumbai and Rs 2,507 in Chennai.

Cylinder prices were last revised on May 7. Price of a cylinder was raised by Rs 50 and with this; both commercial and domestic cylinders became expensive.

A 14.2 kg cylinder cost Rs 999.50 in Delhi, Rs 1,026 in Kolkata, Rs 999.50 in Mumbai and Rs 1,015.50 in Chennai. 19 kg cylinder cost Rs 2,346 in Delhi, Rs 2,445.50 in Kolkata, Rs 2,297.50 in Mumbai and Rs 2,499 in Chennai.

Oil marketing companies sell 14.2 kg cylinders to domestic households at the same price as the open market. The government also offers subsidies on 12 such cylinders to each household in a year. This subsidy is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. LPG cylinder prices are determined by factoring in international benchmark rate of LPG and exchange rate of US dollar and Indian rupee.

(With inputs from Kumar Kunal)