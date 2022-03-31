‘Midnight runner' Pradeep Mehra receives Rs 2.5 lakh cheque from Shoppers Stop

19-year-old Pradeep Mehra has received a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh from Shoppers Stop for his mother’s treatment and to pursue his dreams of joining the Indian Army. The development was confimed by journalist and filmmaker Vinod Kapri in a tweet.

“Midnight runner Pradeep Mehra is overwhelmed with all the love and support. Yesterday, Shoppers Stop gave a cheque of Rs 2.5 lakh for his mother’s treatment and pursue his dreams. God bless you guys,” Kapri tweeted.

Midnight runner #PradeepMehra is overwhelmed with all the love and support.

Yesterday, @shoppersstop gave a cheque of 2.5L ₹ to him for his mother’s treatment and pursue his dreams.

Pradeep Mehra, who works at McDonald’s in Noida Sector 16, became an internet sensation after a video of him running home from work at midnight became viral. Mehra says that he prefers to jog home instead of taking a lift from Kapri.

Mehra says, “I always run on my way back home. I work in McDonalds, Sector 16. I run back home at night because otherwise I don’t get time to run otherwise.” He added that he needs to jog “to join the army.”

Earlier this month, Kapri had shared a two-minute-20-second-long video of Mehra with the tweet, “This is PURE GOLD. Last night at 12 o’clock on the road of Noida, I saw this boy running very fast with a bag on his shoulder. I thought he would be in some trouble and I should offer him a lift. However, he declined my repeated offers. You will fall in love with this child if you listen to the reason.”

This is PURE GOLD❤️❤️



नोएडा की सड़क पर कल रात 12 बजे मुझे ये लड़का कंधे पर बैग टांगें बहुत तेज़ दौड़ता नज़र आया



मैंने सोचा

किसी परेशानी में होगा , लिफ़्ट देनी चाहिए



बार बार लिफ़्ट का ऑफ़र किया पर इसने मना कर दिया



वजह सुनेंगे तो आपको इस बच्चे से प्यार हो जाएगा ❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/kjBcLS5CQu — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 20, 2022

The video also grabbed Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra’s attention and he called it his Monday motivation.

This is indeed inspiring. But you know what my #MondayMotivation is? The fact that he is so independent & refuses the offer of a ride. He doesn’t need help. He is Aatmanirbhar! https://t.co/8H1BV4v5Mr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 21, 2022

