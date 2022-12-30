Mumbai Customs destroys seized drugs worth Rs 538 crore in the illicit market

Drugs weighing 140.57 kgs were destroyed by the Mumbai Customs at the incineration facility of Mumbai Waste Management Limited (MWML) in Taloja, Navi Mumbai. The Finance Ministry, in a statement, revealed that the drugs seized were worth Rs. 538 crore in the international illicit market.

Rajesh Sanan Principal Commissioner, Zone III, said that the drugs were seized by three Commissionerates under Zone III. Breaking down the entire seizure operation carried out by the department, Saran said, "56.06 kg Heroin and 33.81 Kg Hashish were seized by the Mumbai Airport Commissionerate across 14 cases."

Hashish of over 21.70kg and 29 kg Heroin were seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in a case booked at the Air Cargo Export Commissionerate, however, the destruction was carried out by the Preventive Commissionerate of the Mumbai Customs Zone-III, Saran added.

As per the ministry, those carrying banned narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances are guilty of the offence under Section 8 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and are liable to punishment under section 21, section 23 and section 29 of NDPS Act 1985.

This drug seizure data at the Mumbai International Airport shows that the drugs smuggling is done predominantly by nationals from countries like Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe, custom officials noted.

"Drug smuggling is undertaken by concealing the drugs in special false cavities made in baggage. Carriers have been found carrying drugs in ingested form as well. Mumbai Airport Customs has effectively used sniffer dogs for detecting cases," an official statement read.

Incineration of such seized items is done in incinerators fitted with Standardized Pollution Control Devices.

The prohibited items were brought into the country under various forms of disguise. But as the authorities mentioned, these items were seized by the Customs Department.



Also read: Mumbai banker loses over 9 lakh after clicking on malicious WhatsApp link: full story

Also read: Lamb cutlet for Rs 9, chicken broth for Rs 4: The 'vintage menu' of Mumbai's Taj Mahal Hotel