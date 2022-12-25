Lamb cutlet for Rs 9, chicken broth for Rs 4: The 'vintage menu' of Mumbai's Taj Mahal Hotel

A colourful vintage menu of Mumbai's Taj Mahal Hotel is doing rounds on social networking platform LinkedIn, as Christmas gets celebrated across the country.

Interestingly, what's catching the eyes of people on the platforms isn't the menu but the price of the lunch and dinner suggestions mentioned on the menu.

The menu shows lamb cutlet for Rs 9 and chicken broth for Rs 4. Meanwhile, seafood cocktail is priced at Rs 7, pomfret meuniere at Rs 9.50 and chinese fried prawns with garlic sauce at Rs 9.50. Several other dishes have been listed out in the menu at such low prices.

"I wonder which year this was," Tata Group's brand custodian Harish Bhat wrote on LinkedIn as he shared the image.

"If you are looking to organise a festive meal on Christmas day today or in the run up to New Year, you can perhaps take inspiration from this colourful vintage menu of the Taj Mahal Hotel, Mumbai", Bhat said.

Soon after he posted the image, comments about the menu started flowing in on the platform.

"Hope people don't rush there to take advantage of these prices without reading the word vintage", a user wrote.

Another one said, "the menu seems to be around 1966, matches with today's rates of the same place but I do not know if they still serve the same items."

"What a gorgeous menu," stated another user.

