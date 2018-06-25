Mumbai rain LIVE Updates: Heavy rainfall claims two lives, disrupts local train service

Heavy rainfall in India's financial capital Mumbai has claimed three lives. The incessant rain lashed the metropolis and Thane district throughout the night and continued this morning. Due to the heavy showers, two persons lost their lives last evening when a tree fell on them near Metro Cinema in south Mumbai. The district civic body's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam today said that a 13-year-old boy was also killed and his parents injured when an adjacent wall collapsed on their house at Wadol village in Ambernath taluka of Thane.

Heavy rainfall has caused massive water-logging at several places and slowed down the movement of suburban trains. In the last 24 hours, Mumbai has received 231.4 mm rain. India Meteorological Department Mumbai Director Ajay Kumar told PTI that the Santacruz weather station recorded 231.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. According to Kumar, this is the first extremely heavy rainfall recorded in Mumbai in the current season. The rain intensity has gone up since yesterday afternoon and is expected to continue further, he said.

Places that are affected by heavy showers are Dharavi, Sion, Matunga, Hindmata, Malad, Kurla, Andheri subway, Bhandup, Worli and Lower Parel. "Traffic has been diverted from Sion, King's circle, National College in Bandra, Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon, Chembur Phatak, Pratiksha Nagar in Sion, Milan Subway in Santacruz and Powai area of the city," a statement issued by civic body said.

The suburban main line of Central Railway runs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Karjat, Khopoli and Kasara, the Harbour Line runs from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Panvel and the Trans-Harbour Line is from Thane to Vashi and Panvel. The Western Railway in a tweet said, "WR Suburban trains are running with no disruption. There is slight delay due to low visibility in some areas due to rains."

The IMD has predicted heavy-to-very heavy rain in the city in the next 24 to 48 hours. "These heavy showers are due to a cyclonic circulation over north Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat and another circulation in the Bay of Bengal. We expect the rain activity to increase in the coming week, with scattered heavy to very heavy rain on June 27 and 28 in parts of north Konkan, including Mumbai," an IMD official said.

3:06 pm - Praful Patel critisizes the BMC for the situation of the city.

#Mumbai City witnessed waterlogging, train delays & flooding as heavy rains thumped the city today. #MumbaiRains have unmasked the #BMC and it's false claims of rain-ready Mumbai. The tall claims are once again falling flat placing #Mumbaikars at the suffering end.@Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/4FryP05Yzy - Praful Patel (@praful_patel) June 25, 2018

3:01 pm - Visuals from Mumbai's Nalasopara.

1:45 pm - The city is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rain in the next 12 hours: Skymet.

1:42 pm - There was a landslide between Lloyd Estate and Dosti. Many cars were damaged, according to Skymet.

1:03 pm - Milan Subway & Khar Subway open for commuters now. However traffic is moving slow due to water logging: Mumbai Police.

1:00 pm - Moderate to heavy rains with few extremely heavy spells are possible over North Konkan, Goa and Gujarat: Skymet.

12:58 pm - Between 0830 & 1130 hours, #Dahanu and #Santacruz added 25 mm of #rain each. Intensity may increase during evening.

12:57 pm - There's been no disruption in running of trains on Western Railways' suburban section despite heavy rains.

12:55pm - According to reports, trains between Thane and Byculla stationss on Up and Down lines are running late by 15-20 minutes.

12:54 pm - Local trains of the Central Railway and Western Railway were reported running late by 5 to 10 minutes. Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Sunil Udasi said: "There is some water accumulation at Sion due to continuous rains but trains are running on all three lines of the Central Railway (main line, harbour and trans-harbour) with a slight delay of 5 to 7 minutes."

12:52 pm - Visuals from Maharashtra's Palghar.