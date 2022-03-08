‘Never in a normal world’, says Uday Kotak on Russia-Ukraine crisis

Veteran banker Uday Kotak shared his take on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine saga as the conflict between the two nations enters its second week. Kotak said that he is more convinced than ever that we are in a world where normalcy is farfetched dream and that change is taking place at an unthinkable speed.



Kotak tweeted, “How true the statement of Vladimir Lenin I had tweeted earlier about rings in the 2nd week of Ukraine Russia conflict. With hindsight of COVID over 2 years, I am even more convinced that we are in a never normal world. Change is at a speed unthinkable by human race earlier.”



He also shared a quote by the Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin. This quote said, “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.”

A user named Saurabh Saraswat commented under Kotak’s tweet. Saraswat tweeted, “Sir, why are you focusing [more] on abnormality or never normal thing? This will keep happening thanks to social media and the impatient crows who general start panicking and over react on a particular situation. The more we focus on negativity the higher it seems around us.”

Meanwhile, Mahindra Group chairman and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra also commented on the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Indian markets.



He tweeted, “This isn’t surprising because the world is effectively at War. The physical battle may be in one country, but the political, economic, cyber, social media and commodity resource battle lines have been drawn and are global. Welcome to World War in the 21st century.”



Russia calls its actions in Ukraine ‘special operation’ that it claims is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

