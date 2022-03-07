Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Welcome to World War in 21st century’, says Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group chairperson and Padma awardee Anand Mahindra has commented on the bloodbath in the Indian markets triggered by the worsening Russia-Ukraine war. Mahindra said that while the physical battle may take place in one country, the political, economic, cyber, social media and commodity resource battles have ensued globally.



The tweet by Mahindra has numerous likes and retweets at the time of writing this story. The Mumbai-based business tycoon tweeted, “This isn’t surprising because the world is effectively at War. The physical battle may be in one country, but the political, economic, cyber, social media and commodity resource battles lines have been drawn and are global. Welcome to World War in the 21st century.”



A user named Praful Chaudhuri replied under Mahindra’s latest tweet and said that it is high time that India plays an important role in ensuring global peace.

Chaudhuri tweeted, “It's high time for India to play a powerful role to bring peace for the sake of world and our economy also. World has gone through enough from last 2 years of pandemic and now we don’t want this war.”



Mahindra retweeted this reply and wrote a one-word tweet, “Agree.”

Meanwhile, veteran banker Uday Kotak said in a previous tweet that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine highlights that geography of a country is important and that India needs to become ‘Atmanirbhar’ or self-reliant.



Kotak tweeted, “Ukraine-Russia conflict highlights that geography matters. For India, with China on one side and Pakistan on the other, both nuclear enabled, our dependence on Russian military equipment, and US far away, we have challenges. One thing this war teaches for sure: be Atmanirbhar!”

