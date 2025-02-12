'One advantage of Bengaluru traffic...', says Anand Mahindra as he flaunts BE 6

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra was recently in Bengaluru for the Global Investors Meet. During his visit, he travelled in Mahindra's newly launched BE 6.

But before leaving the city, he, however, did not forget to market the latest entrant from Mahindra. In a lighthearted farewell message, he commented on the city’s notorious traffic, suggesting that the frequent standstills inadvertently turned the roads into a real-time showroom for his BE 6, new all-electric SUV.

"Good bye Bengaluru. And thank you to my good steed in the city—the BE 6. One advantage of Bengaluru traffic:

Being stationary so often makes it like a live showroom… Everyone stuck in the traffic alongside you has plenty of time to see and examine the car!" Anand Mahindra shared on X.

No doubt, X users were amused. Many responded with their own takes on the infamous Bengaluru traffic. “Who needs a grand unveiling when you have Bengaluru roads? Your BE 6 spent so much time standing still that even Google Maps mistook it for a landmark," a user replied.

"Seeing an opportunity in traffic is first time I am hearing," said another user. One of the most popular responses quipped that the Mahindra BE 6 might be the only car that offers test drives without actually moving an inch.

Others were curious about the Mahindra BE 6. Their questions ranged from the vehicle's specifications to when the deliveries would begin.

