'Passengers take a tractor ride to catch flight’: Netizens say on flooding in and around Bengaluru airport

Heavy rainfall has brought life to a standstill in India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru as parts of the Kempegowda International Airport were waterlogged and passengers were stranded. The Bengaluru airport received around 93 mm of rainfall in a few hours. A man even lost his life due to a short circuit in the Konappana Agrahara area of the city.



“A man was killed due to a short circuit in a house that was flooded, in the Konappana Agrahara limits of Bengaluru. There were two people in the house, the second person managed to escape unhurt,” said Dr Sanjeev M Patil Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City (West Division).

Karnataka: Roads outside Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), Bengaluru waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city.



India Meteorological Department predicts 'heavy rain, thunderstorm and lighting' today for the city pic.twitter.com/mTqTZTttgO — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021 A man was killed due to a short circuit in a house that was flooded, in Konappana Agrahara limits of Bengaluru. There were two people in the house, the 2nd person managed to escape unhurt: Dr Sanjeev M Patil, Dy Commissioner of Police - West Division, Bengaluru City#Karnataka — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021 Social media users posted videos of passengers taking the help of a tractor to get in and out of the airport. “Bangalore Airport flooding!! (even Delhi airport gets flooded). It only proves that consultants can design a swanky terminal, but are very poor designing infrastructure/drainage system,” a user commented. Social media users posted videos of passengers taking the help of a tractor to get in and out of the airport. “Bangalore Airport flooding!! (even Delhi airport gets flooded). It only proves that consultants can design a swanky terminal, but are very poor designing infrastructure/drainage system,” a user commented.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted ‘heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning’ for the city today. The Met Department has predicted heavy rainfall in areas like Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, and Haveri districts of north interior Karnataka and districts like Bengaluru Rural, Bengqaluru Urban, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chikkaballapura, Hassan, Kolar, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Tumakuru in south interior Karnataka.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: ‘Made it… for free food at the lounge!’: Atul Khatri’s tongue-in-cheek take on the chaos at Mumbai airport

Also read: Pune airport to remain shut from Oct 16-29 for runway work