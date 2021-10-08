‘Made it… for free food at the lounge!’: Atul Khatri’s tongue-in-cheek take on the chaos at Mumbai airport

Flights have been delayed and subsequent snarls have been reported from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) given the sudden surge in passenger traffic due to the festive season. Standup comedian Atul Khatri shared a glimpse of the crowded Mumbai airport and also appreciated the CISF staff for doing their job perfectly in such a situation.



He also made a tongue-in-cheek mention about how he made it -- for the free food at the lounge of the airport! “Chaos at Mumbai Airport today. Just sheer rush. Kudos to the CISF staff! Thankfully I made it… for the free food at the lounge! Phew!,” Khatri tweeted.

Chaos at Mumbai Airport today. Just sheer rush. Kudos to the CISF staff!



Thankfully I made it...for the free food at the lounge! Phew! pic.twitter.com/mxuvM5bhxB — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) October 8, 2021 Netizens also chimed in to talk about the chaotic state of affairs at the Mumbai airport today. Netizens also chimed in to talk about the chaotic state of affairs at the Mumbai airport today.

Prakash Gagdani, the CEO of 5paise Capital shared an image of the chaos ensuing at the CSMIA and tweeted, “Mumbai airport is a mess. It takes atleast one hour to enter and do check-in and then this crowd for security check. How can someone board a flight even reaching two-and-a-half hours before domestic flight. This is the real commercial capital of the country.”



Also read: Pune airport to remain shut from Oct 16-29 for runway work

Here’s how the internet reacted to the chaos at one of India’s busiest airports

Mumbai Airport is a mess. It takes atleast 1 hr to enter and do check-in and then this crowd for security check. How can someone board a flight even reaching 2 1/2 hrs before domestic flight. This is the real commercial capital of the country. pic.twitter.com/OII3s46GZh — Prakarsh Gagdani (@PrakarshGagdani) October 8, 2021 T2 AT CSMIA (Mumbai Airport) is a shambles.



Literally feels like we're in the dark ages. Endless milling crowds, machines breaking down, tempers frayed, chaos everywhere. Staff doing their best but absolutely unable to cope.



Who runs this absolute shitshow? Please tag them. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 8, 2021 I missed my flight this morning because of this utter chaos. Security and other airport officials doing nothing at all to regulate the people. People were breaking cue, throiwing their luggage on the belt. I saw one child getting crushed by the crowds, she could barely breathe — Arjun Vas (@ArjV89) October 8, 2021 Heard some people missed flights this morning because of this rush at Mumbai Airport. Time to start leaving early when travelling out of Mumbai, the queues are back @CSMIA_Official https://t.co/cQoDJmC06T — Ajay Awtaney (@LiveFromALounge) October 8, 2021 Good times are back? Mumbai airport this morning. Travel is the new wave :-) pic.twitter.com/FC1qRX95zg — K Sudarshan (@SudarshanEMA) October 8, 2021 Complete chaos at Mumbai airport and the poor admin/officials have no idea how to control it. Proper mismanagement. @AdaniOnline @CSMIA_Official pic.twitter.com/dXElWci8pM — Neelesh Arora (@AroraNeelesh) October 8, 2021 Uncontrolled Crowd at Mumbai airport pic.twitter.com/PoQjhmNVxE — Ignore Chinese Products (@lotusmodiIndia) October 8, 2021 Apparently systems were down in Mumbai airport today morning - resulting in such crowded congregations and people missing their flights as well — Anupam (@shareeflaunda) October 8, 2021 Meanwhile, airlines like IndiGo and Vistara have also apprised passengers of the chaotic situation at the Mumbai airport. They also recommended customers to report early to avoid any sort of inconvenience. Meanwhile, airlines like IndiGo and Vistara have also apprised passengers of the chaotic situation at the Mumbai airport. They also recommended customers to report early to avoid any sort of inconvenience.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Heavy rush at #Mumbai and #Chennai Airport. Passengers are advised to report early to allow sufficient time for security check. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 8, 2021 #ImportantUpdate: Due to Security Hold Area congestion at Terminal T2 Mumbai Airport, we recommend our customers to report early for check-in to avoid any inconvenience. — Vistara (@airvistara) October 8, 2021 The CSMIA has issued a statement on the sudden surge in crowds due to the festive season. “With the onset of the festive season, there has been a surge in passenger traffic and a sudden spike witnessed at CSMIA this morning. Similar experiences have also been witnessed in other city airports of the country. Further owing to recent intelligence reports received by stakeholders and threat at another airport in the state, security measures have been further enhanced at CSMIA. The security and safety of our passengers are of utmost priority and our endeavour is to continue to not compromise on these critical aspects,” the CSMIA statement read.



Also read: Adani Group takes over Guwahati airport, starts operations

It further noted, “CSMIA airport has deployed additional staff for a quicker turnaround at all the security checkpoints for a smoother passenger experience. Additionally, CSMIA is following all the Covid-19 protocols laid down by the Government to ensure a smoother transition.”



The statement also added that CSMIA plans to open operations at Terminal 1 from October 20.