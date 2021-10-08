‘Made it… for free food at the lounge!’: Atul Khatri’s tongue-in-cheek take on the chaos at Mumbai airport

Flights have been delayed and subsequent snarls have been reported from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) given the sudden surge in passenger traffic due to the festive season. Standup comedian Atul Khatri shared a glimpse of the crowded Mumbai airport and also appreciated the CISF staff for doing their job perfectly in such a situation.
He also made a tongue-in-cheek mention about how he made it -- for the free food at the lounge of the airport! “Chaos at Mumbai Airport today. Just sheer rush. Kudos to the CISF staff! Thankfully I made it… for the free food at the lounge! Phew!,” Khatri tweeted.
Prakash Gagdani, the CEO of 5paise Capital shared an image of the chaos ensuing at the CSMIA and tweeted, “Mumbai airport is a mess. It takes atleast one hour to enter and do check-in and then this crowd for security check. How can someone board a flight even reaching two-and-a-half hours before domestic flight. This is the real commercial capital of the country.”
Here’s how the internet reacted to the chaos at one of India’s busiest airports
It further noted, “CSMIA airport has deployed additional staff for a quicker turnaround at all the security checkpoints for a smoother passenger experience. Additionally, CSMIA is following all the Covid-19 protocols laid down by the Government to ensure a smoother transition.”
The statement also added that CSMIA plans to open operations at Terminal 1 from October 20.
