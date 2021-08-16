PM Modi shares 'churma' with Neeraj Chopra, ice cream with PV Sindhu during breakfast with Olympians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Indian contingent of Tokyo Olympics 2020 for breakfast on Monday morning. During the meal, PM Modi treated Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal at the Games, to some 'churma'.

The prime minister also fulfilled the promise he had made to bronze medallist PV Sindhu before she left for Tokyo. PM Modi had promised the star shuttler that he will have ice cream with her if she manages to win a medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Sindhu finished third in women's singles badminton at the Tokyo Olympics after beating China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal play-off match.

.@Pvsindhu1 with the promised icecream by PM Shri Narendra Modi! pic.twitter.com/pUzShoDxv2 — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) August 16, 2021

"Bonding over churma! PM Shri Narendra Modi and @Neeraj_chopra1 share a lighter moment," a tweet from 'Mann Ki Baat Updates' handle said.

Bonding over churma!



PM Shri Narendra Modi and @Neeraj_chopra1 share a lighter moment.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/DK7HLohKtU — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) August 16, 2021

The Indian men's hockey team, which won a bronze medal at Olympics 2020 to end India's 41-year wait for a medal in the sport, presented the prime minister with an autographed hockey stick.

Moment of a life time!



Men's Hockey Team presents PM Shri Narendra Modi with autographed hockey.#Tokyo2020 @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/kN5zs7YMjA — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) August 16, 2021

Wrestlers, including Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia who won silver and bronze medals, respectively, in men's freestyle wrestling, also interacted with PM Modi.

PM with Pehalwaans!



PM Shri Narendra Modi interacts with the Indian Wrestling team that went to the Olympics.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/6XmthVOiQz — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) August 16, 2021

India registered its best Olympic performance at this year's games held in Tokyo. The Indian contingent managed to claim seven medals, including one gold medal.

