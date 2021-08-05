PM Modi congratulates Indian men's hockey team after historic Bronze win in Olympic

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as they signed off with an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating Germany 5-4 in Tokyo Olympics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for bagging the bronze medal in the Olympic Games.

Soon after the win, Indian captain Manpreet Singh received a surprise phone call from PM Modi, who congratulated the entire team for their stellar show in the mega event.



In a video posted on Twitter by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, PM Modi is heard speaking to team captain Manpreet Singh, coach Graham Reid and assistant coach Piyush Dubey.

"Many, many congratulations to you and the entire team, you have made history. The entire country is filled with joy. Your hard work has paid off. You have done a lot of hard work, please wish the entire side on my behalf. The entire country is happy, congratulations coach Reid, you have created history. My best wishes are with you," he said.

Manpreet thanked PM Modi for his words and expressed his gratitude for his motivating words. Coach Reid told PM Modi, "Your words after the semi-final were fantastic and very inspirational."

Earlier, PM Modi took to Twitter, lauding India's historic win, adding this day will be etched in the memory of every Indian.

"Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team," he said in a tweet.

Further, PM Modi has invited the entire Indian contingent who went to Tokyo Olympics 2020 as "special guests" at the Red Fort and will meet and interact with them on August 15.

