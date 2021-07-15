PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,500 cr in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi on Thursday to launch and lay foundation stones for multiple development projects.

"Tomorrow, 15th July, I will be in Kashi to inaugurate a wide range of development works worth over Rs. 1500 crore. These works will further 'Ease of Living' for the people of Kashi and Poorvanchal," PM Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate various public projects and works, including a 100-bed MCH wing in BHU, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on River Ganga, and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the inauguration of projects worth Rs 744 crores will take place. PM Modi will lay the foundation for the inception of several projects and public works worth around Rs 839 crores. "These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango and vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyanv," read the release by PMO.

The Prime Minister will additionally inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash, made in collaboration with Japan, at around 12:15 pm., after which he will go to inspect the Maternal and Child Health wing, BHU around 2 pm. A meeting with officials and medical professionals is also scheduled for him to review Covid preparedness.

