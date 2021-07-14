PM Modi to inaugurate multiple key projects in Gujarat on July 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the Aquatics and Robotics Gallery and Nature Park in Gujarat Science City through video conferencing. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several key projects of the Railways in Gujarat on July 16 via video conferencing. He will also inaugurate the Aquatics and Robotics Gallery, and Nature Park in Gujarat Science City during the event.

The Railway projects include the newly redeveloped Gandhinagar Capital Railway station, gauge converted cum electrified Mahesana-Varetha line, and the newly electrified Surendranagar-Pipavav section. The PM will also flag off two new trains i.e Gandhinagar Capital-Varanasi Superfast Express and MEMU service trains between Gandhinagar Capital and Varetha.

Redevelopment of Gandhinagar Capital railway station

The Gandhinagar Capital railway station has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 71 crore, and provided with world-class amenities at par with modern airports. Special care has been taken to make it a Divyang friendly station with a special ticket booking counter, ramps, lifts, and dedicated parking space. The complete building is designed and provided with Green Building rating features. Moreover, the state-of-the-art external facade will have daily theme-based lighting with 32 themes, and also house a five-star hotel.

Mahesana-Varetha gauge conversion

The Mahesana-Varetha Gauge conversion of 55 km has been completed at a cost of Rs 293 crore along with electrification work at a cost of Rs 74 crore. It has a total of 10 stations with four newly developed station buildings viz. Visnagar, Vadnagar, Kheralu & Varetha. A major station on this section is Vadnagar, developed under Vadnagar-Modhera-Patan Heritage Circuit. The Vadnagar station building has been designed aesthetically using stone carvings, and the circulating area is provided with landscaping. Vadnagar will be connected through a broad gauge line and passenger and goods trains would run seamlessly on this section.

Electrification of Surendranagar-Pipavav section

The project has been completed at a total cost of Rs 289 crore and will provide seamless freight movement from Palanpur, Ahmedabad and other parts of the country up to Pipavav Port without any change of traction. It will also decongest Ahmedabad, Viramgam and Surendranagar Yards due to avoidance of detentions for loco change over.

Aquatics gallery

The state-of-the-art public Aquatics gallery consists of different tanks dedicated to aquatic species from different regions of the world along with the main tank consisting of major sharks from across the world. There is also a 28-meter unique walkway tunnel, providing a unique experience.

Robotics gallery

The Robotics gallery is an interactive gallery showcasing the frontiers of robotic technologies, providing a platform for visitors to explore the ever-advancing field of robotics. There is a gigantic replica of the transformer robot at the entrance. A unique attraction in the gallery is a reception humanoid robot that communicates with visitors and expresses emotions such as joy, surprise and excitement. Robots from different fields are placed on different floors of the gallery that demonstrate applications in domains such as medicine, agriculture, space, defence, and use in everyday life.

Nature park

The park includes several picturesque features like a Mist Garden, Chess Garden, Selfie Points, Sculpture Park and an outdoor maze. It also includes interesting labyrinths designed for children and contains various sculptures of extinct animals such as Mammoth, Terror Bird, Saber Tooth Lion replete with scientific information.

(Edited by Rupashree Ravi)

Also read: PM Modi raises concerns over crowds without masks at hill stations

Also read: 'I will have ice cream with you': PM Modi promises PV Sindhu; wishes her luck for Tokyo Olympics