QUE announces strategic investment from cricketer Shikhar Dhawan; joins as Partner and Brand Ambassador

QUE has unveiled an exciting partnership with renowned Indian Cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan, marking a significant stride towards redefining individuality, self-expression, and style. In a groundbreaking move, Shikhar joins QUE not only as an investor but as a partner and brand ambassador, heralding a dynamic alliance between the sterling batsman and the eyewear brand.

Co-founded by Shashank Saurabh, Abhishek Deep, and Kumar Vagish, QUE is poised for its launch of a premium range of sunglasses. The integration of Shikhar as an investor, partner, and brand ambassador is expected to play a pivotal role in QUE's trajectory, facilitating a robust launch, amplifying marketing endeavours, and enriching product offerings.

"I am delighted to be associated with QUE, a brand that shares my commitment to quality and style," remarked Shikhar Dhawan. "As someone who values both fashion and functionality, I believe QUE's innovative approach to eyewear will resonate with consumers seeking premium products that complement their lifestyles. I look forward to representing QUE and contributing to its success. Together, we will set new standards in eyewear excellence, empowering individuals to embrace their individuality and make a bold fashion statement while ensuring the utmost protection for their eyes."

Expressing enthusiasm about the collaboration, Shashank Saurabh, Co-founder and CEO of QUE, stated, "We are excited about this strategic investment and partnership with Shikhar Dhawan as it serves as a strong validation to our mission of redefining the sunglasses industry, which will be worth $8.6 billion by 2028. We are also delighted to have Shikhar not only as an investor and partner but also as a brand ambassador. As we prepare for the launch of QUE, we are confident in our ability to lay a strong foundation for our brand. QUE is poised to gradually establish its presence in the market, paving the way to empower individuals from all walks of life to embrace and celebrate their individuality through our unique sunglasses offerings."

Amitesh Shah, CEO of DaOne Group, expressed confidence in QUE's potential to disrupt the sunglasses market, stating, "We believe in QUE’s potential to redefine standards and disrupt the sunglasses market. We look forward to collaborating closely with exciting startups like QUE to create a solid impact. We are committed to working hand in hand with QUE to ensure that we disrupt the sunglasses industry in India, to begin with, and subsequently internationally as well."