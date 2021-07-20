Raj Kundra's old tweet on 'porn vs prostitution' goes viral after his arrest

The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in a case involving pornographic films. The case was registered against Kundra for creating and publishing pornographic films on certain apps. In light of these events, some of Kundra's old tweets have now gone viral on social media. The tweets that have resurfaced are from all the way back in 2012.

In one of Kundra's tweets that are going viral right now, he stated that "porn stars are becoming actors". The tweet is in reference to certain politicians being caught watching porn during a session of a state assembly back in 2012. Kundra had tweeted, "India: Actors are playing cricket, Cricketers are playing politics, Politicians are watching porn and Porn stars are becoming actors (sic)!"

Another tweet of Kundra's from 2012 that is going viral is about "porn vs prostitution". Kundra had written, "Ok so here go's Porn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other (sic)??"

Netizens have been clowning on Kundra for his "porn vs prostitution" tweet in particular since he has now been arrested for making pornographic films. Here are some reactions:

Kundra will debate on this with #mumbaipolice pic.twitter.com/wB85Gka9Ad — Ritu Gupta 🇮🇳 (@RituDreams) July 20, 2021

BREAKING : Shilpa Shetty Husband Raj Kundra ARRESTED by Mumbai Crime Branch for publishing Adult Films Racket #RajKundra

Here is one of his old tweet.

Shameful it is. @TheShilpaShetty pic.twitter.com/Ie14Bh6vVG — Neha Gupta (@nehagupta_me) July 19, 2021

Shameful it is. @TheShilpaShetty pic.twitter.com/tJ5OFROpnX — BRIJESH SINGH 🇮🇳UP 72🇮🇳 (@SinghamBhaiyya) July 20, 2021

raj kundra at night before match with mumbai indians : pic.twitter.com/sS3p6gwW24 — Sahilarioussss (@Sahilarioussss) July 19, 2021

The case against Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra was registered under the sections of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act, and Indecent Representation of Women(Prohibition) Act at the Malwani police station on February 4, 2021. According to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Raj appears to be the key conspirator in this case.

