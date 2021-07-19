Raj Kundra arrested in case related to creation of porn films

Businessman and husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, was arrested by the Mumbai cops in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them, an official from the Mumbai police said.

Kundra, arrested by the crime branch, appears to be the key conspirator of the case, the official added.

"There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this," the Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a statement. Investigation is in progress, he added.

(The story will be updated soon)

