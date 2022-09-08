Ravindra Jadeja shares pics after knee surgery; says, ‘Not a good feeling’ 

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has said it is not a good feeling to let an injury affect his participation in crucial tournaments such as the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 and some matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He also noted that such challenges in life “make sure you make a stronger comeback each time.”

Going ahead, Jadeja thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), his teammates, support staff, physiotherapists and doctors involved in his treatment. “I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to the field [as] soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes,” Jadeja said while signing off.

A senior BCCI official ruled out Jadeja for an indefinite period and called the cricketer’s surgery a major one. Team India’s head coach Rahul Dravid, however, could not give a concrete response on whether the all-rounder will be back for the T20 World Cup in Australia from next month.

Dravid told news agency PTI, “I don’t want to rule him out, make too many comments until I have a much clearer picture or better idea, especially when the World Cup is 6-7 weeks away now.”

Prior to his injury, the all-rounder played a significant role in India’s five-wicket win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener and also in India’s match against Hong Kong before being removed ahead of Super 4 Stage.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has named all-rounder Axar Patel as the replacement for Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup. Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad.

India’s present squad at the Asia Cup is Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket keeper), Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan.

(With agency inputs)