‘Seems crazy’: Here’s how netizens reacted to Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy news  

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got their admirers excited on a Monday morning. Bhatt took to Instagram to share her picture with Ranbir Kapoor along with a picture of a lion’s family.

Soon after this news became viral, quick delivery company Blinkit (erstwhile Grofers) shared Bhatt’s photograph with Kapoor in a now-deleted tweet. In this photograph, Bhatt is looking at a monitor which shows live order tracking and says, “Order arriving in 4 minutes.”

Netizens were also quick to do what they know best -- share choicest memes. A user wrote, “Alia Bhatt having a child seems so crazy to me like she’s the child bro.” From this cannot be real to reminiscing their favourite shows and movies, here’s how the netizens reacted to this development.

On the work front, the couple will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which will release in theatres near you on September 9. The film will also feature Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy in significant roles.