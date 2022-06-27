‘Our baby… coming soon’: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to welcome their first child?

Gangubai Kathiawadi actor Alia Bhatt, who recently got married to actor Ranbir Kapoor, got their fans all excited on a Monday morning. Bhatt, in an Instagram post, shared her picture with Ranbir Kapoor and a picture of a lion’s family and wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married at their Bandra apartment with family members and close friends in attendance in April this year. Bhatt shared several pictures of Kapoor and herself on Instagram and wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home… in our favourite spot- the balcony we’ve spent the last five years of our relationship- we got married.”

“Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia, ” Bhatt said while signing off.

Those who were in attendance from Ranbir Kapoor’s side included mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Ridhima Kapoor and her family, cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Adar Jain and Armaan Jain with their mother Rima Jain and uncle Randhir Kapoor.

From Bhatt’s side, parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt were cited at the occasion. Directors Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, industrialist Akash Ambani and wife Shloka Ambani were also present at the event.

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be seen as Shiva and Isha in the upcoming Ayan Mukerji-directorial Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film will release in theatres on September 9 in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

